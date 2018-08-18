Waqas, Kashif enter Seniors Squash final

LAHORE: Waqas Mehboob and Kashif Asif reached the final of the PSA-Independence Day 3rd Punjab National Senior Squash Championship-2018 played here at Punjab Squash Complex on Friday.

On Friday both the semifinals were played and the winners reached the final of the Championship to be played on Saturday (August 3) between Waqas and Kashif at 3 pm. In the semifinals round Waqas beat Saddam and Kashif beat Abbas Zeb.

Semi-finals results: Waqas Mehboob (PAF) beat Sadamul Haq (Army) 10-12,19-17, 11-2,11-2 (40 mins) and Kashif Asif (SNGPL) beat Abbas Zeb (KP) 9-11, 4-11, 11-2, 11-4, 11-5 (44 mins).