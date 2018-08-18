Pak squash team leaves for Asian Games

LAHORE: Game Development Officer of Pakistan Squash Federation Flt Lt. Aamir Iqbal Friday informed that an 11-member Pakistan team left for the 18th Asian Games, starting from Saturday (August 18) at Jakarta, Indonesia.

He said that the team departed from Lahore to take part in the forthcoming Asian Games. Pakistani players would take part in both men and women individual as well as Team events. Before departure, the selected players were provided rigorous training at Pakistan National Squash Academy Islamabad to extract better results, he added.

He said the team comprises Group Captain Tahir Sultan (Manager), Fazal Shah and Muhammad Naeem (coaches) and players including Tayyab Aslam, Ammad Fareed, Israr Ahmed, M Asim Khan, Ms Madina Zafar, Ms Faiza Zafar, Ms Riffat Khan, Ms Amna Fayyaz.

Pakistan’s squash teams have been seeded fourth and ninth for men’s and women’s categories, respectively. The draws for men’s and women’s individual and team events were conducted in Jakarta in accordance with the Asian Squash Federation’s Championship regulations, he said.