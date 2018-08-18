Sat August 18, 2018
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar's nomination

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

World

AFP
August 18, 2018

Thousands line streets for funeral of late Indian leader

NEW DELHI: Thousands of mourners in white funereal dress escorted the coffin of three-time prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee through the Indian capital on Friday, showering his body in rose petals before his cremation. Vajpayee, a poet and spellbinding orator respected across the political divide in India, died Thursday after a long period of declining health. He was 93. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who described Vajpayee’s passing as “a personal and irreplaceable loss”, lead the procession through Delhi to the leafy cremation grounds near the sacred Yamuna River. Senior cadres from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the ruling party that Vajpayee nurtured into power, mourned alongside foreign dignitaries including Bhutan’s king and Afghanistan’s former leader Hamid Karzai. He was placed on a sandalwood pyre set alight by his foster daughter, as family poured sacred grains on the burning logs and incantations were recited by Hindu priests.

