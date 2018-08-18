JICA team informs secretary about health surveys

LAHORE: A delegation of experts from JICA Mission in Pakistan headed by Zakuhiro ABE called on Secretary Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department, Punjab Saqib Zafar.

The delegation Head Kazuhiro informed Secretary Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department, Punjab Saqib Zafar regarding the data collection survey of the mission on health facilities and equipment in Pakistan by JICA in two different phases about challenges of health system and its surrounding environment in the public sector focusing on maternal and child health.

Mr Kazuhiro apprised the meeting of the purpose of the survey to collect necessary information to access assistance needed for the formulation of new ODA projects focusing on improvement of health facility and medical equipment. He informed that JICA has completed its survey in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Sindh successfully whereas it had organised its first survey in 10 leading hospitals of Punjab, including Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi. Secretary Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Department, Punjab Saqib Zafar lauded the efforts of the Punjab government to support to improve the medical facilities and roadmap for reforms in the medical sector. He ensured the delegation to extend full cooperation to complete its second phase of the survey in Faisalabad Division and said that JICA mission can achieve best possible results from its data collection survey if it includes primary and secondary healthcare department also in the consultation process.