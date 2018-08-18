Bravo, McCullum lead Trinbago’s stunning chase

GROS ISLET, St Lucia: Trinbago Knight Riders maintained their impressive record over St Lucia Stars with a stunning five-wicket victory in their Carribean Premier League match at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on Thursday night.

After a dim start to the season St Lucia Stars’ season had begun to look brighter after a trio of half-centurions boosted them to 212 for 2.But Darren Bravo and Brendon McCullum launched a stunning late onslaught with a 137-run fourth-wicket stand.

Requiring 85 runs off the last five overs, Knight Riders crossed the line with a ball to spare. The result also meant a 14th successive defeat for the Stars.Earlier, Warner looked at ease while compiling an unbeaten 72 off 55 balls.

The Stars third-wicket pair of Warner and Kieron Pollard added 84 unbeaten runs off the final 32 balls of the innings. Pollard sped away to the joint-fastest half-century in CPL history, getting there in just 18 balls.

Cornwall struck twice in the powerplay that claimed Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn, to dent the visitors chase early.But Knight Riders clawed back behind a 51-run stand between McCullum and Colin Munro to reach 74 for 3 after 10 overs.It was at this point that Darren Bravo almost singlehandedly snuffed out the Stars.He romped his way to 94 unbeaten runs off 36 balls, including six fours and ten sixes.