Promote football

The Pakistan Sports Board should take effective action to promote different sports in the country. It is disappointing to see that the country which is famous for manufacturing the world’s best footballs doesn’t pay attention to promoting the game among people. When it comes to sport, the authorities concerned are focused on only cricket on both national and international levels.

To promote football in Pakistan, the relevant department should conduct PSL-styled football leagues on the national level. Countries including China and India are also investing on the promotion of football. Pakistan should not stay behind. It has a large number of talented players who should not be neglected. It should do whatever it can to promote the game in the country.

Kainat Saif

Karachi