Sat August 18, 2018
National

MQ
Muhammad Qasim
August 18, 2018

Congo fever: Three tested positive at HFH, one died in 2018

Rawalpindi: Department of Infectious Diseases here at Holy Family Hospital in town received a total of 17 suspected patients of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) so far in the year 2018 of which only three were tested positive for CCHF however experts still believe that people must follow preventive measures while dealing with sacrificial animals ahead of Eidul Azha.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday has revealed that from January this year to date, the HFH received a total of 17 suspects of CCHF including seven suspects from District Rawalpindi, four from Chakwal, two each from Mianwali and Attock and one each from Gujrat and AJK.

Three of these suspects, one each from Rawalpindi, Mianwali and Chakwal were confirmed positive for the infection while 14 were tested negative. Of the three confirmed CCHF patients, two were discharged by the hospital after complete cure while a female patient who was taken to HFH from Mianwali on June 21 this year in critical condition expired at the emergency department of the hospital the next day. The HFH sent her blood sample to National Institute of Health, Islamabad that tested her positive for CCHF after her death.

The HFH received the last patient of CCHF this year on July 25 who was taken to the hospital from Chakwal. The patient was discharged on August 3 after achieving complete cure and at present, no CCHF suspect is undergoing treatment at the HFH, said Head of DID at HFH Professor Dr. Muhammad Mujeeb Khan when contacted by ‘The News’ on Friday.

He, however, like other health experts said that people should not take panic but must follow proper preventive measures while handling with sacrificial animals.

