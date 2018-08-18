Sat August 18, 2018
A
APP
August 18, 2018

Minister attends last rites of Vajpayee

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Law and Information Barrister Ali Zafar on Friday met Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi and extended condolences on the demise of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. A four-member delegation from Pakistan, headed by Minister for Law and Information Ali Zafar attended last rites of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in New Delhi, a message received here from New Delhi said.

Before his departure from New Delhi, the caretaker minister, while talking to media, paid tribute to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said they had come to India to extend condolences to the government and people of India from the government and people of Pakistan. He said former Indian prime minister the late Vajpaee was a peace-loving person and a farsighted and visionary leader. He said both the countries should resolve their disputes, including Jammu and Kashmir, through dialogue and peaceful means. The minister on the occasion also read a couplet of late Vajapee’s poem, ‘Jang na hone dengay, Bharat, Pakistan Parose haen’. Barrister Ali Zafar was accompanied by Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal, Dr Fareeha Bugti and Director to Law Minister Daniyal Gilani.

