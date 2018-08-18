Sat August 18, 2018
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Newly elected PM Imran Khan announces strict accountability

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

August 18, 2018

Indonesia’s Go-Jek close to profit

JAKARTA: Go-Jek, Indonesia´s first billion-dollar startup, is "extremely close" to achieving profitability in all its segments, except transportation, its founder and CEO Nadiem Makarim told Reuters.

Launched in 2011 in Jakarta, Go-Jek - a play on the local word for motorbike taxis - has evolved from a ride-hailing service to a one-stop app allowing clients in Southeast Asia´s largest economy to make online payments and order everything from food, groceries to massages.

"We´re seeing enormous online to offline traction for all of our businesses and are close to being profitable, outside of transportation," said the 34-year old CEO.

The startup is expected to be fully profitable "probably" within the next few years, Makarim added.

Already a market leader in Indonesia, where it processes more than 100 million transactions for its 20-25 million monthly users, Go-Jek is now looking to expand in Southeast Asia.

Ride hailing services in Southeast Asia are expected to surge to $20.1 billion in gross merchandise value by 2025 from $5.1 billion in 2017, according to a Google-Temasek report.

Go-Jek said in May it would invest $500 million to enter Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines, after Uber struck a deal to sell its Southeast Asian operations to Grab - the bigger player in the region. Go-Jek is seeing strong funding interest from its backers as it targets an aggressive expansion, Makarim said. —Reuters

