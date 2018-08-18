Taiwan edges up GDP growth forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAIPEI: Taiwan slightly raised its 2018 economic growth forecast to 2.69 percent from 2.6 percent on Friday, after reporting second-quarter growth that was slightly better than estimated earlier.
Second-quarter GDP growth was revised to 3.3 percent from the same period a year earlier, compared with a preliminary 3.29 percent, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said in a statement.
The trade-reliant economy expanded 3.1 percent in the first quarter, revised data showed.
The government forecast that exports would grow 6.39 percent in 2018, slightly higher than a previous forecast of 6.36 percent. That compared with a 13.2 percent expansion in 2017.It also nudged up its inflation estimate for 2018 to 1.52 percent from 1.49 percent previously.
