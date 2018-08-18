SAVDEX gets overwhelming response

LAHORE: Second day of the LCCI-DEPO “Suppliers and Vendors Defence Exhibition (SAVDEX 2018) remained great attraction for the visitors also as large number of local and foreigners visited the event.

Chairman Pakistan Ordinance Factory (POF) Lt Gen Saddiq Ali, delegation of Pakistan Navy, headed by Vice Admiral Abdul Aleem, the LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid and high government officials visited the exhibition and met with CEOs of various companies.

Various public and private defence manufacturers have displayed their state-of-the-art products / equipment at over 250 stalls, it added.

Second day was open for suppliers and vendors to hold business and networking meetings with CEOs of participating industry.

During Defence Industry Seminar, eminent speakers highlighted the importance of Public-Private partnership in defence manufacturing and support services.