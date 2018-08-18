CyberSource’s outreach rises

KARACHI: CyberSource, a payment management platform owned by Visa, has increased its outreach to 120 countries and territories around the world, a statement said on Friday.

CyberSource is available in more than 150 currencies. “The CyberSource solution is deployed by companies looking to enable payments acceptance, as well as risk and fraud management,” the statement said. “The solution supports various forms of digital payments, including credit cards, wallets, alternative payments and PayPal.” It added that CyberSource and PayPal are two different products.