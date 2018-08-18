Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SBI chairperson reviews progress on Doing Business Reforms

KARACHI: Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Chairperson Naheed Memon on Friday reviewed progress made on ‘Doing Business Reforms’ across different departments of the province.

She was chairing a progress meeting on implementation of Sprint-2 of Doing Business Reforms in Sindh.

The government is implementing historic Doing Business Reforms across different departments, said

the SBI chairperson, who is also the focal person for Doing Business Reforms in Sindh.

Memon stressed on the importance of facilitating online payments as something crucial to business reforms in Sindh as part of her vision.

She reiterated that all agencies should ensure on-ground implementation of these reforms.

The meeting was attended by officials from Planning and Development Board, Board of Revenue, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Sindh Revenue Board, Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI), Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Labour and Human Resource Department, and Industries Department.

The World Bank team was represented by Amjad Bashir, senior economist, The World Bank Group.

Participants expressed satisfaction over the progress of the Sprint-2, and also deliberated third-party validation of reforms executed so far.

The reforms executed will be audited by one of the big four auditing firms. The future plans for furthering the doing business agenda were shared at the progress meeting.

The main points of the agenda of Sprint-2 include Setting up of facilitation centres at Labour Department, Industries, Sindh Employees Social Security Institution Directorates, and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry; one-window operation at Sindh Building Control Authority; and Property Registration Reforms at Board of Revenue.

The facilitation centres will house an online portal which automates the business registration processes at all provincial departments.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'