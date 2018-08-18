SBI chairperson reviews progress on Doing Business Reforms

KARACHI: Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Chairperson Naheed Memon on Friday reviewed progress made on ‘Doing Business Reforms’ across different departments of the province.

She was chairing a progress meeting on implementation of Sprint-2 of Doing Business Reforms in Sindh.

The government is implementing historic Doing Business Reforms across different departments, said

the SBI chairperson, who is also the focal person for Doing Business Reforms in Sindh.

Memon stressed on the importance of facilitating online payments as something crucial to business reforms in Sindh as part of her vision.

She reiterated that all agencies should ensure on-ground implementation of these reforms.

The meeting was attended by officials from Planning and Development Board, Board of Revenue, Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Sindh Revenue Board, Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (SESSI), Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Labour and Human Resource Department, and Industries Department.

The World Bank team was represented by Amjad Bashir, senior economist, The World Bank Group.

Participants expressed satisfaction over the progress of the Sprint-2, and also deliberated third-party validation of reforms executed so far.

The reforms executed will be audited by one of the big four auditing firms. The future plans for furthering the doing business agenda were shared at the progress meeting.

The main points of the agenda of Sprint-2 include Setting up of facilitation centres at Labour Department, Industries, Sindh Employees Social Security Institution Directorates, and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry; one-window operation at Sindh Building Control Authority; and Property Registration Reforms at Board of Revenue.

The facilitation centres will house an online portal which automates the business registration processes at all provincial departments.