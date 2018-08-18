Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Business

REUTERS
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Google employees demand more oversight of China search engine plan

SAN FRANCISCO: Google is not close to launching a search engine app in China, its chief executive said at a companywide meeting on Thursday, according to a transcript seen by Reuters, as employees of the Alphabet Inc unit called for more transparency and oversight of the project.

Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told staff that though development is in an early stage, providing more services in the world´s most populous country fits with Google´s global mission.

Hoping to gain approval from the Chinese government to provide a mobile search service, the company plans to block some websites and search terms, Reuters reported this month, citing unnamed sources.

Whether the company could or would launch search in China "is all very unclear," Pichai said, according to the transcript.

"The team has been in an exploration stage for quite a while now, and I think they are exploring many options.

"Disclosure of the secretive effort has disturbed some Google employees and human rights advocacy organizations.

They are concerned that by agreeing to censorship demands, Google would validate China´s prohibitions on free expression and violate the "don´t be evil" clause in the company´s code of conduct.

Hundreds of employees have called on the company to provide more "transparency, oversight and accountability," according to an internal petition seen by Reuters on Thursday.

After a separate petition this year, Google announced it would not renew a project to help the U.S. military develop artificial intelligence technology for drones.

The China petition says employees are concerned the project, code named Dragonfly, "makes clear" that ethics principles Google issued during the drone debate "are not enough." "We urgently need more transparency, a seat at the table and a commitment to clear and open processes: Google employees need to know what we´re building," states the document seen by Reuters.

The New York Times first reported the petition on Thursday. Google declined to comment. Company executives have not commented publicly on Dragonfly, and their remarks at the company-wide meeting marked their first about the project since details about it were leaked.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'