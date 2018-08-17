Fri August 17, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2018

Pakistan seeded fourth for Asian Games squash event

KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash teams have been seeded fourth and ninth for men’s and women’s categories, respectively, at Asian Games.

The draws for men’s and women’s individual and team events were conducted in Jakarta in accordance with the Asian Squash Federation’s Championship Regulations.

The squash events are scheduled from August 23 to September 1 in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia.According to the individual draw, Tayyab will face Simha Arhant Keshar of Nepal in the first round. Asim Khan is up against Jivasuwan Natthakit of Thailand.

In the women’s individual event, Madina Zafar will play against Ahn Euntschan of Korea in the first round. Faiza Zafar will face Yuliana Catur of Indonesia.

Pakistan’s men’s team has been placed in the Pool A along with top seeds Hong Kong, 5th seeds Korea, 8th seeds Japan, 9th seeds Philippines, and 12th seeds Nepal. Pakistan will play their first match against Japan on August 27 and the second against Nepal on the same day.

They will face the Philippines on August 28, Hong Kong on 29, and Korea on 30. Pakistan team comprises Tayyab Aslam, Ammad Fareed, Asim Khan, and Israr Ahmed.

In the women’s team event, Pakistan have been placed in Pool A with top seeds Malaysia, 4th seeds Japan, 5th seeds Korea, and 8th seeds Philippines. Pakistan will play their first match against Malaysia and Korea on August 27, Japan on 28, and the Philippines on 30.

The women’s team consists of Madina and Faiza Zafar, Riffat Khan and Amina Fayaz.Pakistan squash contingent will depart for the Asian Games on Friday (today).

In 2014 Asian Games, Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal lost in the quarter-finals of individual event.Farhan Mehboob lost in the pre-quarter-finals. Pakistan have won seven medals (two gold, three silver, and two bronze) in squash at Asian Games since 1998. 

