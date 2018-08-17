Expensive travelling

Students from remote areas settle in Islamabad to get higher education. However, they face so many problems because of which many drop out of colleges. The main problem which students face is the high cost of transportation. Cab fares are increasing at an alarming rate, making it difficult for students to manage a decent living in a limited budget.

The government keeps increasing the fare without thinking about the people who get affected. At least, students should be allowed to pay nominal charges for transportation on show of the student ID card.

Sabir Haider

Islamabad