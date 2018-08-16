Independence Day Squash

PESHAWAR: Humam Ahmed, Abdullah Nawaz, Maira Khan, Nimra Aqeel clinched titles in various categories of the Independence Day Squash Championships played here at the PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Wednesday.

In the Under-13 final, Humam upset Yasin Khattak in straight sets. Abdullah Nawaz defeated Mobeen Kamran 3-1 in the Under-11 final. Maira Khan defeated Sana 3-0 and won the girls’ Under-13 title. Similarly, in the Under-15 girls’ final, second seed Nimra Aqeel beat Hira Aqeel 11-8, 11-9, 11-8.