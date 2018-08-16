Nowshera Greens bag Zalmi Azadi Cup

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Nowshera Zalmi Greens won the Zalmi Azadi Cup 2018 when they defeated Khyber Zalmi Greens by 7 wickets in the final at Peshawar on Wednesday.
Khyber Zalmi Greens were put to bat first and they scored 151. Rehan Afridi top-scored with 40. Umar Alam took 3 wickets. In reply, Nowshera Zalmi Greens chased the target for the loss of 3 wickets. Raza Gillani scored 40.
For Khyber Zalmi Greens, Sameen Gul took 2 wickets. Interim Chief Minister, Dost Muhammad Khan, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi and Head Coach Peshawar Zalmi, Muhammad Akram distributed the awards amongst the winners.
