Nowshera Greens bag Zalmi Azadi Cup

LAHORE: Nowshera Zalmi Greens won the Zalmi Azadi Cup 2018 when they defeated Khyber Zalmi Greens by 7 wickets in the final at Peshawar on Wednesday.

Khyber Zalmi Greens were put to bat first and they scored 151. Rehan Afridi top-scored with 40. Umar Alam took 3 wickets. In reply, Nowshera Zalmi Greens chased the target for the loss of 3 wickets. Raza Gillani scored 40.

For Khyber Zalmi Greens, Sameen Gul took 2 wickets. Interim Chief Minister, Dost Muhammad Khan, Chairman Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi and Head Coach Peshawar Zalmi, Muhammad Akram distributed the awards amongst the winners.