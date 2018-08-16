Seniors Squash main round gets under way

LAHORE: Main round of PSA-Independence Day 3rd Punjab National Senior Squash Championship-2018 started on Wednesday here at the Punjab Squash Complex. Chief guest of the opening ceremony was Secretary Punjab Squash Association Sheraz Saleem. He told media that PSA under Dr Nadeem Muktar really doing well for the players by providing the maximum opportunities to them to showcase their talent.

Main round Results: Kashif Asif (SNGPL) beat Raees Khan (Army) 11-4, 11-6, 11-13, 11-13 (35 mins); Waqas Mehboob (PAF) beat Waqar Mehboob (ZTBL) 11-5, 11-3, 11-9 (18 mins); Mehran Javed (PAF) beat Ahmad Amin (Pb) score 11-6, 11-7, 11-8 (18 mins); Abbas Shaukat (KP) beat Nouman Khan (Sindh) 11-4, 12-10, 6-11, 11-1 (28 mins); Saddam Ul Haq (Army) beat Ali Bukhari (Railways) 11-8, 17-15, 11-13, 11-9 (51 mins); Uzair Rasheed (Pb) beat Bilal Zakir (Army) 12-10, 11-13, 11-4, 6-11, 11-3 (50 mins); Faraz Muhammad (Navy) beat M Farhan (SNGPL) 11-6, 11-2, 11-7 (20 mins); Abbas Zeb (Wapda) beat Zahir Shah (KP) 11-13, 11-6, 11-8, 6-11, 11-9 (45 mins).