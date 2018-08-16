Please wait

Thu August 16, 2018
Newspost

August 16, 2018

There is a security check post just after the Faizabad Interchange on the Islamabad Expressway. Cat’s eyes and speed breakers have been installed on the road to slow the traffic down. Initially there were three cameras installed on the road to check the vehicles passing through the check post. Now, only one is working. As a result, some vehicles are stopped and checked at random by the policemen deputed at the check post. This causes traffic congestion at the check post during the rush hour in the morning.

A hundred meters before this check post, there are cameras installed on a steel structure. It is suggested that these cameras should be used to track the vehicles passing through the check post. Once the overhead cameras are activated, the cat’s eyes and speed breakers can be removed. This will result in two benefits. First, there would be fewer chances of cameras being hit by vehicles and getting damaged. Second, the traffic would be able to pass easily.

Syed Hussein El-Edroos

Islamabad

Newspost

