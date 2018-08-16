Anwarul Haq takes oath as acting CJ LHC

LAHORE: Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq, senior puisne judge of the Lahore High Court, on Wednesday took oath as acting chief justice of LHC. Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Ahmad Khan administered the oath to Justice Anwarul Haq at a ceremony attended by judges, bar leadership, law officers and officers of the court. LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali proceeded abroad on a private visit and, in his absence, Justice Anwarul Haq will be the acting chief justice.