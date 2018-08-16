JS Bank celebrates Independence Day with zeal and renewed commitment

Karachi: JS Bank, one of the nation’s leading and fastest growing Bank’s marked Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations with fervor and enthusiasm at its head office. During the ceremony the team at JS Bank, a Pakistani owned and operated institution, renewed their pledge to serve the country and take it to greater heights.

During the event, badges and small flags were distributed among the participants. The program commenced with a recitation of the Holy Quran followed by the national anthem. A cake was cut to mark the occasion by the Bank’s President and CEO - Basir Shamsie and Group Head CRBG - Kamran Jaffar. Expressing their views, the officials wished all present Azadi Mubarak, reflected on the growth of the Bank since its inception and stated that JS Bank is committed towards the progress and prosperity of the nation.

A reflection of these efforts, JS Bank has partnered with World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Pakistan to plant 20,000 trees across the nation to help counter adverse climate change as well as undertaken efforts with partners to reduce generation of plastic waste to protect the environment.

The Bank also engaged people social media through a video message by the Bank’s President and CEO - Basir Shamsie and a video remembering the efforts of our forefathers and highlighting the Quaid’s message of unity, faith and discipline for continued growth.***