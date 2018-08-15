Minor girl dies in crossfire during police shootout

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A minor girl lost her life on Monday night after sustaining a bullet during a police shootout in Akhtar Colony, police said.
The girl was first shifted to a private hospital and then to Jinnah Hospital. Jinnah Hospital MLO Dr Zakia said the postmortem report showed the girl sustained a bullet in the head. The bullet was of a small weapon. The final report would be submitted after two days.
The police said their personnel, who were wielding sub-machine guns, were chasing robbers on a motorbike. One of the robbers was shot to death, while two others managed to flee. The girl was on the backseat of the car when hit by the bullet. A pistol and eight mobile phones were recovered from the robber who had carried out multiple robberies, the police said.
KARACHI: A minor girl lost her life on Monday night after sustaining a bullet during a police shootout in Akhtar Colony, police said.
The girl was first shifted to a private hospital and then to Jinnah Hospital. Jinnah Hospital MLO Dr Zakia said the postmortem report showed the girl sustained a bullet in the head. The bullet was of a small weapon. The final report would be submitted after two days.
The police said their personnel, who were wielding sub-machine guns, were chasing robbers on a motorbike. One of the robbers was shot to death, while two others managed to flee. The girl was on the backseat of the car when hit by the bullet. A pistol and eight mobile phones were recovered from the robber who had carried out multiple robberies, the police said.
Comments