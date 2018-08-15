Minor girl dies in crossfire during police shootout

KARACHI: A minor girl lost her life on Monday night after sustaining a bullet during a police shootout in Akhtar Colony, police said.

The girl was first shifted to a private hospital and then to Jinnah Hospital. Jinnah Hospital MLO Dr Zakia said the postmortem report showed the girl sustained a bullet in the head. The bullet was of a small weapon. The final report would be submitted after two days.

The police said their personnel, who were wielding sub-machine guns, were chasing robbers on a motorbike. One of the robbers was shot to death, while two others managed to flee. The girl was on the backseat of the car when hit by the bullet. A pistol and eight mobile phones were recovered from the robber who had carried out multiple robberies, the police said.