Imran lauds Saudi prince for anti-corruption crackdown

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman telephoned Tuesday Prime Minister-in-waiting and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and congratulated him on his nomination as prime minister of Pakistan.

In a tweet, Imran’s top aide Naeemul Haq said that the prime minister-designate spoke of the warm relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Besides inviting Saudi investors to Pakistan, Imran appreciated the Saudi crown prince for his anti-corruption crackdown. Naeem tweeted, “Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia called IK this evening and congratulated him on becoming PM elect. IK spoke of the warm relationship between the two countries and appreciated the prince’s efforts to wipe out corruption in Saudi Arabia and invited Saudi investment in Pakistan.”

The crown prince’s phone call came a day after Imran received a call from Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and accepted his invitation to visit the Kingdom.