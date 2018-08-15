Wed August 15, 2018
Power show today to elect speaker, deputy

‘Vote must decide country’s fate’

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

The choice is Imran’s

Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2018

Imran lauds Saudi prince for anti-corruption crackdown

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman telephoned Tuesday Prime Minister-in-waiting and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and congratulated him on his nomination as prime minister of Pakistan.

In a tweet, Imran’s top aide Naeemul Haq said that the prime minister-designate spoke of the warm relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Besides inviting Saudi investors to Pakistan, Imran appreciated the Saudi crown prince for his anti-corruption crackdown. Naeem tweeted, “Prince Mohammad bin Salman of Saudi Arabia called IK this evening and congratulated him on becoming PM elect. IK spoke of the warm relationship between the two countries and appreciated the prince’s efforts to wipe out corruption in Saudi Arabia and invited Saudi investment in Pakistan.”

The crown prince’s phone call came a day after Imran received a call from Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and accepted his invitation to visit the Kingdom.

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

