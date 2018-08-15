Four matches decided in Senior Squash qualifiers

LAHORE: Four matches in the third qualifying round of the PSA-Independence Day 3rd Punjab National Senior Squash Championship were decided here on Tuesday.

Played at the Punjab Squash Complex, Lahore, Raees Khan, Sadamul Haq, Abbas Shaukat and Uzair Rasheed had victories in their respective matches. The main round will be start from August 15.

Results: (3rd Qualifying Round): Raees Khan (Army) beat Mujahid Hussain (Pb) 1/11, 11/3, 11/8, 11/7 (30 mins), Sadamul Haq (Army) beat Moin Rauf (Pb) 11/7, 11/7, 11/3 (21 mins), Abbas Shaukat (KP) beat Haris Qasim (Pb) 9/11, 11/9, 11/9, 11/9 (47 mins), Uzair Rasheed (Pb) beat M Samiullah (KP)3/11, 7/11, 11/1, 11/8, 11/9 (75 mins).