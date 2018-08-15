Motorway police engage children of gypsies to celebrate I-Day

LAHORE: National Highways and Motorway Police made arrangements in different cities to celebrate the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan.

The activities to celebrate the day were held in Lahore, Islamabad, Murree, Karachi, Gawadar, Quetta and other parts of the country where the motorway police operate. The activities included flag-hoisting ceremonies at all offices of NH&MP, flying the national flags on all official vehicles, establishment of road safety stalls at toll plazas, distribution of national flags and gifts among the road users.

NH&MP IG Aamir Zulfiqar hoisted the national flag at NH&MP Babu Sabu Office, Lahore, and prayed for peace and prosperity of the country. He also cut Independence Day (I-Day) cake there.

DIG Headquarters Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DIG Central Ahmad Arslan Malik, SSP Central-I Masroor Aalam Kolachi, SSP North-III Salman Ahmad Khan, SSP Hashmat Kamal and a large number of NH&MP officers were present. The children of gypsies living near the office were specially invited to the event.

PMA House: The 72nd Independence Day was celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour at PMA House, Lahore. According to a press release, celebrations started with flag-hoisting at PMA House, Lahore. Prof Dr Ajmal Hasan Naqvi President of PMA Lahore, was the guest of honour.

P&D dept: Directorate General of Monitoring and Evaluation, Planning and Development Department organised an event to celebrate the Independence Day at Johar Town, Lahore.

Director General Tabjeel Ashraf Cheema chaired the event and paid tribute to the people who took part and sacrificed their lives in Pakistan’s freedom movement. He said as a nation we should thank Allah for the blessing of freedom and work hard for prosperity and progress of our nation. He shared his vision for working together for a prosperous Pakistan.

ALHAMRA: Alhamra Arts Council Chairman Tauqeer Nasir and its Executive Director Capt (R) Atta Muhammad Khan, along with the staff of the Alhamra Arts Council, hoisted the national flag on the 71st Independence Day, on the Alhamra premises on Tuesday morning.