Terror in Chaman

A bomb blast in Chaman claimed the life of one person and left at least 15 others severely wounded. One child and four FC officials are also among the injured. The police and other law-enforcement agencies took immediate action and cordoned off the area.

The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Several of the injured are reportedly in critical condition. It is the duty of the authorities concerned to provide foolproof security to all citizens.

Tahir Rafique

Quetta