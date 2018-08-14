Lawyer found dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A well-known lawyer and social worker Yasir Zakariya was found dead in his car here on Monday.

Personnel of the York Police station reached the crime scene and took the body into custody from a car near the Sidra Sharif Link Road after being informed by a citizen. Police later identification the deceased as advocate Yasir Zakariya. The cops said he had been shot dead.

The slain lawyer was a member of Jamaat-e-Islami. Police registered a case and launched investigation.