Neelum-Jhelum project to attain full capacity of 969MW in a couple of days

LAHORE: The fourth and the last generating unit of Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project has also been successfully synchronised with the National Grid Monday and started providing power to the system on trial basis. According to Wapda spokesman, during its trial run, this unit will be tested on various loads ranging up to 242 MW. With successful commissioning of all its four units, Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project is expected to attain its installed generation capacity of 969 MW in couple of days. It is worth mentioning that three units of Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project have already been generating 726 MW of electricity and since commissioning of its first unit in April 2018, has contributed around 900 million units of electricity to the National Grid. Neelum-Jhelum hydropower project has been constructed in the vicinity of Muzaffarabad in AJK. The project has four generating units; each of them having 242.25 MW capacity. The project will contribute about 5 billion units per annum to the National Grid with annual benefits of Rs55 billion.