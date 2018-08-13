Six killed in DI Khan road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Six people were killed and 22 others injured in a head-on collision between two vehicles in Nasirabad area in Draban tehsil here on Sunday.

It was learnt that the collision between the two vehicles took place at around 7:15am in the limits of Draban Police Station.

Soon after the accident, the police and officials of the Rescue 1122 arrived at the spot and shifted the injured to hospitals.

Some of the dead were identified as Taj Gul, Abdul Razzaq, Arsalan and Khushnood. The injured included Saeed, Muneeb, Hayat Gul and others.