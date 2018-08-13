PDMA directed to purchase 4 helicopters: Dost

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister former Justice (r) Dost Muhammad Khan has said he has directed the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to purchase four helicopters for the rescue operations. These helicopters were necessary for rescuing the people standard in the flood and other natural calamities in the province. He was talking to caretaker Provincial Minister Zafar Iqbal Bangash and Advisor to Chief Minister Aasyia Khan at the Chief Minister’s House, said a handout.