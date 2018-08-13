Mon August 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election

PTI seeks PPP’s support for NA Speaker’s election
Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail

Governor House cannot be bulldozed: Imran Ismail
Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser

Razzaq Dawood to be Imran’s adviser
Oath-taking of MPs today

Oath-taking of MPs today
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan

Pakistan as a nation is a collective failure: Reham Khan
Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman

Blast near DPO office kills one in Chaman
Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians

Women who made it to NA mostly related to politicians
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP

Imran intervenes to resolve intra-party differences in KP
Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Free Punjab, End Indian occupation: Hundreds of Sikhs rally in London

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Minor suffocates in house fire

LAHORE: A seven-year-old boy died of suffocation after a fire broke out in his house in Park View Society on Multan Road on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Awais Ahmad, son of Daood Ahmad. The cause of his death was attributed to suffocation due to thick smoke produced after short circuit. booked for rape: Sundar police have registered a case against a 25-year-old youth on charges of raping his fourteen-year-old cousin. The accused Bashir Ahmad visited the house of his maternal aunt living in the Sundar area and raped her daughter (S).

Motorway police: Officers of National Highways & Motorway Police Central Zone set another example of honesty, professionalism and public service by returning lost cash of more than Rs50,000 to the owner in Lahore. During routine patrolling in the area of Shahpur Kaanjran Cattle Market, Chief Patrol Officer and Operational Officer SPO found cash along with an ID card wrapped in a plastic bag. The ID card belonged to Babu of Kasur. The officers tried to search the owner in the cattle market but could not find him. Later, they managed to trace the cell number of the owner via Sim Verification System through the ID card. The owner was called in the office of Motorway Police and his lost money along with the ID card was handed over to him.

The owner said that he had come to Shahpur Kaanjran cattle market to sell animals and as he put money into his pocket, it fell down. DIG Central Zone and SSP Central-I appreciated the spirit and effort of the officers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi

WATCH: Police van used for transporting sacrificial animal in Karachi
Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters

Nadal downs Tsitsipas to win Toronto Masters
England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test

England rout India by an innings and 159 runs in 2nd Test
Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Bit-part role: No bowling, no batting, no catch for Rashid in 2nd Test rout

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan