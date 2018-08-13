Minor suffocates in house fire

LAHORE: A seven-year-old boy died of suffocation after a fire broke out in his house in Park View Society on Multan Road on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Awais Ahmad, son of Daood Ahmad. The cause of his death was attributed to suffocation due to thick smoke produced after short circuit. booked for rape: Sundar police have registered a case against a 25-year-old youth on charges of raping his fourteen-year-old cousin. The accused Bashir Ahmad visited the house of his maternal aunt living in the Sundar area and raped her daughter (S).

Motorway police: Officers of National Highways & Motorway Police Central Zone set another example of honesty, professionalism and public service by returning lost cash of more than Rs50,000 to the owner in Lahore. During routine patrolling in the area of Shahpur Kaanjran Cattle Market, Chief Patrol Officer and Operational Officer SPO found cash along with an ID card wrapped in a plastic bag. The ID card belonged to Babu of Kasur. The officers tried to search the owner in the cattle market but could not find him. Later, they managed to trace the cell number of the owner via Sim Verification System through the ID card. The owner was called in the office of Motorway Police and his lost money along with the ID card was handed over to him.

The owner said that he had come to Shahpur Kaanjran cattle market to sell animals and as he put money into his pocket, it fell down. DIG Central Zone and SSP Central-I appreciated the spirit and effort of the officers.