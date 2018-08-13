Federer, Serena return in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio: Roger Federer will make a delayed start to the hardcourt season as the main draw of the Cincinnati Masters gets under way Monday with Serena Williams poised to return in the ATP-WTA event.

The last major tune-up prior to the August 28 start of the US Open gives men and women a final chance to polish their form before the final major of the season.

Former world number one Williams will be back on court a fortnight after the worst loss of her career, with the 23-time grand Slam champion playing unseeded, opening against Australian Daria Gavrilova.

Federer opted out of the Toronto stop on the ATP, preferring to concentrate his pre-Open energies on lifting an eighth Cincinnati title after taking the honours at four of the last six editions.The event played at a venue on a motorway exit deep in the American flatlands will also serve as the re-entry point for Britain Andy Murray.