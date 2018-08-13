One killed, 10 injured in Chaman blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHAMAN: One person was killed and 10 others wounded in a blast on the Chaman’s Mall Road on Sunday. According to the police, the blast took place near the under-construction District Police Officer’s office on the Mall Road. In the blast, at least 10 persons, including a child, were wounded. Police said that the wounded were shifted to hospital. A day ago, at least six people were injured in a suicide blast near a bus carrying employees of the Saindak Copper Gold Project in Dalbandin, Chagai district of Balochistan. A suicide bomber attempted to attack the bus but did not succeed.
