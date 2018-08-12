Sun August 12, 2018
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

The future is near

Reinventing Pakistan – again

Fix the export mix

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

MNAs to take oath tomorrow

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Our Correspondent
August 12, 2018

I-Day National Jr Squash title goes to Uzair

LAHORE: Uzair Rasheed of Punjab won the Independence Day 3rd Punjab National Junior Squash Championship - 2018 here at Punjab Squash Complex on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Uzair Shaukat of KPK won the Under-17 title. Minister of Urban Development, Housing, Environment and Social Welfare Saeed ullah Babur was the chief guest. PSA President Dr. Nadeem Mukhtar, Secretary Sheraz Saleem, SVP Tariq Farooq Rana, VP Omer Salamat, Rizwan Zahoor secretary Lahore District Squash Association, Coaches M Naeem, Rasheed Ahmed, Asim Ameen, M Imran, Shoaib Masood, M Shahid also witnessed the thrilling matches.

In the under-17 final, Uzair Shaukat of KPK beat Asad ullah of PAF in 35 minutes well contested match. In the Under-19 final, Uzair Rasheed of Punjab beat Zeeshan Zeb of KPK by 11/8, 10/12, 11/6 in 50 minutes long match and won the title.

