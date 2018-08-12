Students urged to focus on research

MANSEHRA: The scientists and researchers have stressed upon students to focus more on research in fields of science and technology to steer country of prevailing challenges.

“The countries, which progressed in contemporary education particularly in science and technology have been ruling the world and their people are prosper and enjoying the luxurious of life,” Dr Iqbal Shah, former vice-chancellor of Agriculture University Peshawar told the concluding ceremony of the three-day conference titled ‘emerging trends in bioinformatics and biosciences’ at Hazara University here on Saturday.

The researchers and scientists from various universities from across country shared their experiences in the field of science at the event.

Dr Iqbal Shah said that students particularly at universities should come forward such inventions which could pave the way for countries standing in line of respected countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Idrees, the vice-chancellor of HU, said that students should focus on research to benefit people and put country on way to prosperity and development.

“We have been providing an opportunity to our students to make achievements in the field of science and technology as we are working in collaboration with some of the renowned universities of the world,” said Dr Idrees.