Sun August 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House

Ex-PM Abbasi never lived in PM House
The future is near

The future is near
Reinventing Pakistan – again

Reinventing Pakistan – again
Fix the export mix

Fix the export mix
Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?

Did Shehbaz hold secret meeting in Islamabad?
Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP

Terming anyone traitor, infidel is condemnable: CJP
Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan

Saudi King Salman congratulates Imran Khan
MNAs to take oath tomorrow

MNAs to take oath tomorrow
More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents

More than 90pc Form-45 not signed by polling agents
TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging

TLP to protest in Karachi today against election rigging
Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif

Caged Lion of Punjab: the fall of Pakistan´s ex-PM Sharif
Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Pakistan prepares 11 outcomes to comply with FATF recommendations

Business

AFP
August 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kazakh leader touts port on ‘Silk Road’

KURYK, Kazakhstan: Kazakh leader Nursultan Nazarbayev on Saturday hailed a newly modernised Caspian Sea port which the ex-Soviet country hopes will link up to China´s massive "Belt and Road" infrastructure project.

Speaking at the Caspian port of Kuryk, 78-year-old Nazarbayev said Kazakhstan was investing in such transport hubs to benefit from the trillion-dollar project championed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping that aims to be a modern version of the ancient Silk Road trading routes.

"Investing in transport infrastructure makes our economy more competitive in multiple ways," Nazarbayev said.

"We are providing a stimulus to the trade routes of the revived Silk Road," he told businessmen and delegate from nearby countries.

Kazakhstan has tied its economic future to neighbouring China by investing heavily in road, rail and port infrastructure that will facilitate trade going west from China.

The Kuryk port is one of two Kazakh ports positioned as hubs for trade between Asia and Europe. The other larger port is Aktau, some 100 kilometres (62 miles) to the north.

Kazakhstan expects 4.5 million tons of goods to pass through Kuryk by the end of 2018, three times more than last year.

Growing capacity at the two ports is also important to Kazakhstan´s oil industry, although Nazarbayev stressed that diversifying the economy away from crude and other raw commodities was a priority.

"We are working on an innovative industrial programme that differs from the raw materials (economy), vulnerable to price plunges and volatility," he said.

Nazarbayev was speaking ahead of a landmark summit on Sunday on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, following more than two decades of diplomatic wrangling between the bordering countries: Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

The five countries´ leaders are expected to sign a breakthrough agreement on the status of the Caspian Sea, easing regional tensions and potentially facilitating new lucrative oil and gas projects.

Nazarbayev said Saturday he expected a "historic decision," Russia´s RIA Novosti news agency reported.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation

The name´s Idris: actor Elba fuels Bond speculation
Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film

Dora isn’t an 8-year-old kid in upcoming film
Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Emotional Sonali Bendre wishes son on 13th birthday in heart-warming post

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'

Watch: Pakistan's ex-premier ZAB singing 'Sohni Dharti'
'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?

'In My Feelings Challenge': Is daughter of Bollywood actor Drake's Kiki?
Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Video: here is what happened before stolen Seattle plane crashed

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan