I-Day squash enters 2nd round

PESHAWAR: Humam Ahmed, Yaseen Khattak, Laiba Ahmed and Nimra Aqeel on Friday qualified for the next round of Independence Day Falak Sher Junior Squash Championship played at the PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex.

In the Under-13 category, Humam defeated Muhammad Adam 11-3, 11-5, 11-5 in straight sets.

Yaseen beat Yousaf Arif 11-6, 11-6, 11-4 in straight sets too. In the other match, Abdullah Arif offered great resistance to Roman Ali. Roman won the first two sets but Abdullah Arif made a strong comeback by winning the next two. Roman clinched fifth set 11-9 and won the match. Shani Khan thrashed Subar Noor 11-6, 11-5, 11-7. Saki Tareen beat Fazal Rehman 11-6, 11-7, 11-5.

Meanwhile, top seed Abdullah Nawaz outplayed Saifullah Khan 11-9, 11-7, 11-7 in the Under-15 category match. In the other matches, Huraira beat Furqan 11-8, 11-9, 11-8 while Umair outclassed Azam Khan 3-0. Abdullah Zaman downed Haris Zaman 3-0 and Mubeen beat Ahad Khan 3-0.

In the girls event, Laiba Ijaz advanced to next round by defeating Anum Khan

3-0 while Nimra Aqeel beat Eman Khan 3-0.