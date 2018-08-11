Two youths shot dead by police weren’t robbers: Faisalabad CPO

FAISALABAD: City Police Officer Ashfaq Khan on Friday said the two youngsters shot dead in police firing were not dacoits and no evidence had been found of the duo opening fire at the policemen. Speaking to Geo News, Ashfaq said Arsalan and Usman had no criminal record and both were innocent. He said the inquiry team would present an initial investigation report Friday, adding that the comprehensive report would take some time for completion. The CPO said raids were being conducted to arrest the involved policemen who would soon be arrested. On Thursday, citizens took to the streets in protest after two youth were shot dead in what police said was an "encounter". One of them Arsalan died on spot, Usman succumbed to his wounds at the Allied Hospital later in the day. The two friends had gone out to have dinner and were shot dead by the police after they failed to stop on the police's orders, the families of the victims said. Usman and Arsalan – residents of Millat Town – had recently completed their studies at secondary school. The former was the son of a police head constable Munawar and had secured 960 out of 1050 marks in Matric examination. According to the police, the two 'suspects' opened fire after they were signalled to stop. They further claimed that a pistol and magazine were recovered from their possession.