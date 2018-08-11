Shanghai soccer rivals urge calm on derby day

SHANGHAI: Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG urged calm on the eve of their combustible football derby on Saturday, telling fans to be “rational” about the result — and clear up their rubbish.

The city rivals clash in the Chinese Super League (CSL) and feelings will be running high for one of the biggest football fixtures of the season.Hundreds of police and security personnel will be on standby for the game at SIPG’s 56,000-capacity Shanghai Stadium. The two teams only met for the first time in 2013, but have built up a healthy rivalry since.

Shenhua are seen by their fans as the traditional team of Shanghai and they accuse the wealthier SIPG of pinching their supporters and trying to buy their way to success. Some Shenhua fans have switched sides — believing SIPG are more likely to win trophies — adding more spice to derby day.