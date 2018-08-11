National Junior Squash finals today

LAHORE: The finals of Independence Day 3rd Punjab National Junior Squash Championship-2018 will be played on Saturday here at Punjab Squash Complex.

In under-17 final will be played between Uzair Shaukat and Asad Ullah at 2pm, while under-19 final will be contested between Uzair Rasheed and Zesshan Zeb at 3pm.Chief guest for the finals will be President Punjab Squash Association Dr Nadeem Muktar.

In the first semifinal of under-17 earlier Uzair Shaukat (KP) beat M Hassaan Raza (PB) 11/8, 11/5, 13/11 (26 mins) while in the second semifinal Asad Ullah (PAF) beat Khushal Riaz Khan (KP) 6/11, 11/2, 11/8, 11/4 (21 mins).

In Under-19 age group first semifinal, Zeeshan Zeb (KP) beat Zeeshan Gul (KP) 11/6, 13/11, 11/7 (35 mins) and in 2nd, M Uzair Rasheed (PB) beat Abbas Zeb (KP) 11/4, 11/7, 8/11, 11/8 (55mins).