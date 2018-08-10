Fri August 10, 2018
National

Obaid Abrar Khan
August 10, 2018

China to help in remodeling, dredging of Pasni harbour

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has assured that China will help for remodeling and dredging of Pasni harbour site to address the problems of fishermen and to overcome the water shortage in the area.

This assurance was given by the ambassador during his meeting with MNA-elect from Lasbela-Gwadar Muhammad Aslam Bahootani.

Bohootani told newsmen on Thursday it was agreed that Chinese companies will visit the harbour site after Eidul Azha to have first-hand knowledge for undertaking the task on urgent basis.

He said he found the ambassador highly sympathetic and accommodating for addressing the socio-economic problems being faced by the local people in Gwadar. The ambassador gave a firm commitment that China will enhance it financial and technical support in improving health and educational facilities in the region.

Bhootani said he has proposed to the ambassador that there should be Management Committee for coordination with the relevant departments for carrying out welfare activities in the area in comprehensive way. The provincial government should also be taken on board for this purpose.

Ambassador, he added was agreed that the local people should be major beneficiary of China Pakistan Economic Corridor in term of employments and up-gradation of their social economic life.

The ambassador also assured that relevant Chinese companies will expedite work on the ongoing electricity plant at Gwadar in order to address the power shortage problem.

Bhootani also referred to his meeting with Mr Zhang, CEO China Port Handling Company and said that he was assured that they will make necessary arrangements for supply of water to the local people on subsidized rates.

