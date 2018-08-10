Fri August 10, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2018

FMC International Squash attracts 14 foreign players

KARACHI: As many as 14 foreign players are participating in the $20,000 FMC International Men Squash Championship, which is to be held in Lahore from October 8-12.

According to the entry list, world number 47 Youssef Soliman from Egypt is top seed and Malaysia’s Ivan Yuen is second seed. Mazen Gamal from Egypt is seeded third. Auguste Dussourd from France is fourth, England’s Angus Gillams fifth, Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam sixth, Mohd Syafiq Kamal of Malaysia seventh, and Pakistan’s Asim Khan eighth.

The other players of the main draw are Farhan Mehboob, Zeeshan Khan, Israr Ahmed, Amaad Fareed, Ali Mujtaba Bokhari, and Khawaja Adil Maqbool; Addeen Idrakie from Malaysia; Tsz Kwan Lau, Chi Him Wong, Tang Ming, and Henry Leung from Hong Kong; Robert Downer from England, Yannik Omlor from Germany, and Alireza Shameli from Iran.

The wildcards have been given to Haris Qasim (under-19) and Muhammad Farhan. The main draw is of 24 places with 10 Pakistani players securing entry. A representative of Security Risk, the consultant firm of Professional Squash Association on security, will be present during the event to monitor the security situation.

PSA has stated: “PSA’s security consultants Sports Risk will be on-site for this event. There is a full security plan in place. The PSA has instructed its Security and Risk Consultants to view the proposed security arrangements in Pakistan.

“This has now occurred and they advise the plan is robust and mitigates any risk greatly, the Pakistan Government, Law Enforcement and our Security Consultants have had discussions in regard to the implementation of the security plan and an onsite inspection and meetings have been conducted,” stated PSA.

