Four-year-old girl found dead

TAKHT BHAI: The body of a four-year-old girl who went missing a day earlier was found here on Wednesday.

Haseena of Patto Killay had left her house to play with her companions outside but did not return home.

Local residents recovered her body from near-by farms the next morning. It has been learnt that the little girl was subjected to violence.

Her body had been shifted to Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) for autopsy and the motive for her murder could not be ascertained as yet. However, police filed a case on behalf of her father and are investigating the case.