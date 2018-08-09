LHC’s notice to federal govt over PM protocol to Imran

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court issued notice to federal government on a petition questioning protocol given to PTI chief Imran Khan before taking oath as prime minister.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza was hearing the petition Wednesday moved by Lawyers Foundation for Justice. Senior lawyer AK Dogar argued that Imran Khan was given the protocol of a prime minister despite that he had not taken oath. He said enjoying such a protocol before taking oath as prime minister was illegal. The cost incurred on the protocol was from the public money, he added.

He asked the court to order the interim government for explaining its position on protocol given to Imran Khan and withdraw the same from him. After hearing arguments of the petitioner’s counsel, Justice Mirza issued notice to the federal government to submit reply.