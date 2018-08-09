PTI office-bearer quits after polls defeat in Chitral

CHITRAL: Shahzada Amanur Rahman has resigned as vice-president of Chitral chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), due to the defeat of the party in the general election of 2018 on both the seats of provincial and national assembly from the district but vowed to continue work as a worker to strengthen the party.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that he wanted to see Imran Khan as the prime minister of Pakistan and he was happy that the party had got a landslide victory in the July 25 elections.

“We hope to win both the seats of NA-1 and PK-1 in Chitral but unfortunately the PTI lost both the seats for which I am extremely saddened and heartbroken especially because of the fact that I didn’t take part in the campaigning as I was extremely occupied in personal commitments. For this reason I hereby announce that I am resigning from my position in the party as vice-president Chitral,” he added.