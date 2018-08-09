Azadi Badminton from 11th

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Twin Cities Jashan-i-Azadi Badminton Tournament will kick off from August 11, at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex, Rawalpindi.According to chief organiser, Mutahir Suhail players of Rawalpindi and Islamabad can take part in the tournament.He said three categories will be contested in the championship including men’s singles and doubles, ladies single and boys under-17 singles.
ISLAMABAD: Twin Cities Jashan-i-Azadi Badminton Tournament will kick off from August 11, at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex, Rawalpindi.According to chief organiser, Mutahir Suhail players of Rawalpindi and Islamabad can take part in the tournament.He said three categories will be contested in the championship including men’s singles and doubles, ladies single and boys under-17 singles.
Comments