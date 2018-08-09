Azadi Badminton from 11th

ISLAMABAD: Twin Cities Jashan-i-Azadi Badminton Tournament will kick off from August 11, at Shahbaz Sharif Sports Complex, Rawalpindi.According to chief organiser, Mutahir Suhail players of Rawalpindi and Islamabad can take part in the tournament.He said three categories will be contested in the championship including men’s singles and doubles, ladies single and boys under-17 singles.