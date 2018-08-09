Azadi kabaddi series from tomorrow

FAISALABAD: Jashn-i-Azadi Kabaddi series will be organised under the aegis of Divisional Kabaddi Association (DKA) here from August 10 to 18. DKA spokesman said here on Wednesday that first Kabaddi event will be held at Punjab Kabaddi Academy ground on August 10 followed by second event at Sports ground Chak 208-RB on August 12 and third at Sirshmeer on August 13. Similarly DKA will organise fourth event Town Committee Khurarianwala and fifth at Chak 67-JB Sadhar Bypass on August 14, sixth at Kabaddi Ground chak 209-RB on August 15, seventh at Buddah Chak on August 16 and eighth at Chak 52-JB Mullanpur.