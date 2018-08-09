Thu August 09, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2018

New dams imperative for stable Pakistan: FCCI

FAISALABAD: New dams and water reservoirs are imperative for an economically safe, stable and prosperous Pakistan, said Farooq Yusuf, acting president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI).

Leading an awareness walk organized by a local NGO about the construction of new dams here on Wednesday, he said as per international yardstick every country should have water storage capacity of one year to protect its strategic interests.

He said that ironically Pakistan had the storage capacity of only 120 days which may jeopardise efforts for a progressive Pakistan. He said construction of dams by India on the rivers leading to Pakistan had made the situation more complicated and serious in terms of water scarcity. He said no new dam had been built in Pakistan in last three-four decades while sedimentation has further reduced the storage capacity of the existing dams. He lamented that our politicians have intentionally made construction of new dams controversial which was totally against the national interest of Pakistan.

“We should not adopt myopic approach and think for the welfare and betterment of coming generations.” He urged upon the students, businessmen and patriotic Pakistanis to donate generously for the construction of new dams in addition to exerting pressure on the government to start immediate construction of new dams, including Kalabagh Dam. The NGO president also announced a donation of Rs0.2 million for the construction of water reservoir.

