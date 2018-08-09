More rains forecast in 24 hours

Islamabad: Having seen heavy rains, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas are likely to receive more monsoon downpour in the next 24 hours. The current wet spell will ease afterwards increasing humidity in the air.

Met Office forecasting officer Imran Ahmed Siddiqi told 'The News' on Wednesday evening that moderate monsoon currents were continuously penetrating the country and that they were likely to weaken during the next 24 hours.

He said mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country on Thursday but rain-thundershower with gusty winds was likely to fall at isolated places in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara, DI Khan, Makran, Kalat, Zhob, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Sukkur divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The weatherman said Islamabad and Rawalpindi had received heavy rains floodings streets and inundating low-lying areas on Monday night and Tuesday but little rainfall of one milometer was recorded on Wednesday.

Met officials said seasonal low lies over northwest Balochistan while strong monsoon currents are continuously penetrating upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Malakand, Hazara, Dera Ismael Khan, Zhob, Karachi, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad, Sukkur Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Rainfall was observed at several cities, including Cherat 80mm, Risalpur 71mm, Balakot 54mm, Lower Dir, Malam Jabba 24mm, Kakul, Parachinar 22mm, Peshawar City 17mm, Bannu 02mm, Dir 01mm, Noorpur Thal 69mm, Islamabad (A/P 62mm, Bokra 09mm, Golra 08mm, ZP 05mm, Saidpur 02mm), Murree 33mm, Mangla 25mm, Joharabad 15mm, Jhelum 12mm, Sargodha (A/P 08mm, City 07mm), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad 05mm), Mandi Bahauddin 01mm, Muzaffarabad 17mm, Garhi Dupatta 14mm, Kotli 06mm, Rawalakot 04mm, Gilgit 03mm, Astore 01mm and Zhob 01mm. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Chillas where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 30°C, minimum was 24.3°C and humidity level was 72 percent.